Blue Oyster Cult and Zebra Rock WPDH Mistletoe Jam ’24 [Photos]

Classic rock fans came out to see two legendary rock bands perform in Poughkeepsie.

WPDH Mistletoe Jam '24 Show was presented in conjunction with Loaded Concertson Saturday night, Dec. 14. It was an amazing night of classic rock with two legendary bands sharing the stage performing headlining sets. It had been 40 years since both bands had last played gigs at the former Mid Hudson Civic Center.

Blue Oyster Cult formed on Long Island, New York, in the hamlet of Stony Brook in 1967. The band has sold 25 million records worldwide, including 7 million in the United States. The band's fusion of hard rock with psychedelia, and penchant for occult, fantastical and tounge-in-cheek lyrics, had a major influence on heavy metal music. They developed acult following while achieving mainstream hits like "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" (1976) "Godzilla" (1977) and "Burnin' For You" (1981) remain classic rock radio staples. The band rocked a 90 minute set of classics along with some newer material.



Zebra was founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1975 by Randy Jackson along with bassist/keyboardist Felix Hanemann and drummer Guy Gelso. The band moved to Long Island, New York in 1977 and were big on the Long Island club circuit throughout the '80s along with bands like Twisted Sister and Rat Race Choir, often playing shows all around the New York area and buiding a huge dedicated following. In fact, the last time the band took the stage at the same venue was 40 years ago when they performed with Twisted Sister and DC Star.

Zebra palyed a 90 minute set of classics and premiered a new Zebra song that will appear on a new album due to be released in the new year, the band will also be celebrating 50 years in 2025 with a tour.

Check out a full photo gallery below from the WPDH Mistletoe Jam '24 with photos courtesy of Kenny Kessel, Man on the Street at The Metal Voice.



