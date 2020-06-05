Loud Truck Caravan Traveling Up and Down Route 9 on Friday

If you're traveling on Route 9 in Dutchess County this morning, keep your eyes open for some loud trucks.

After the Hudson Valley has been in a virtual lockdown for two and a half months, we're finally heading into phase two of reopening. On Tuesday some retail, barbershops and even restaurants will begin to reopen. So, this seems like the perfect time for a little celebration.

WPDH will be hosting a caravan of our vehicles up and down Route 9 starting at 8am on Friday. Music will be pumping from the speakers and radio staff will be waving at commuters signaling the hopeful beginning of the end of the Hudson Valley's coronavirus "pause."

For those of you who will be out on the roads this morning, feel free to honk and cheer as the WPDH trucks drive by. And, if you can safely take a photo or some video, please send it to us using the WPDH app.

Happy Friday, everyone!

