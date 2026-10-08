The team here at WPDH isn't the only Hudson Valley staple celebrating 50 Years in 2026.

There’s something special about a Hudson Valley tradition that sticks around for generations. This year, one of the region’s most iconic Halloween attractions is celebrating a milestone that hits especially close to home for WPDH.

Kevin McCurdy’s Haunted Mansion in Wappingers Falls is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026, marking five decades of scares, special effects and Halloween memories for generations of visitors. The attraction officially opened its 50th anniversary season on October 1.

Founded in 1976 by illusionist Kevin McCurdy, the Haunted Mansion has grown from an indoor haunted attraction into a massive outdoor Halloween experience. And with WPDH also celebrating 50 years, it’s a reminder of just how many local traditions have been part of Hudson Valley life for half a century.

50 Years of Hudson Valley Halloween History

The Haunted Mansion’s golden anniversary brings a brand-new experience for visitors, building on the attraction’s long history of immersive storytelling and theatrical effects.

This year’s storyline centers on demons who have imprisoned the Spirit of past seasons, the same force that once possessed a young Kevin McCurdy. Guests become part of a ritual to summon the Spirit of Halloween as they make their way through eerie woods, a mine shaft, ghost towns and a demonic diner.

The outdoor trail brings together some of the attraction’s most recognizable scenes, with live performances and atmospheric effects designed to make the experience even more immersive.

From the Haunted Woods to the Tribeca Film Festival

The Haunted Mansion’s 50th year has also brought a major moment in the spotlight.

In June 2026, the feature film Caity, which was shot entirely on location at the Haunted Mansion, made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The movie stars Morgan Spector, Chiara Aurelia and Zach Cherry, and more than 20 members of the Haunted Mansion’s cast and crew were involved in the production.

The attraction has also received national attention through features on AMC’s FearFest.

A Local Attraction With Hollywood Connections

Over the past five decades, the Haunted Mansion has helped launch creative careers that have extended well beyond the Hudson Valley.

Among its alumni is special effects artist and creature performer Mark Viniello, whose credits include Stranger Things, The Mandalorian, Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic Park III.

Brothers Pete and Paul Williams, original co-founders of AtmosFX, also got their start in the attraction’s creative world. AtmosFX’s environmental effects are now used around the world in professional haunted attractions and retail settings. Pete Williams also created, wrote and voiced MTV’s animated series Undergrads.

Other alumni include Las Vegas comedy magician Scott Hitchcock and Don Deich, known to fans as Vlad, whose signature vampire character helped establish a memorable presence in the haunt and magic industries.

Today, McCurdy and creative partner Holly Dillon continue to develop attractions and immersive entertainment experiences through ImaginArt Studios, including original escape rooms that have earned international recognition.