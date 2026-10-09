Hudson Valley Fall Foliage Nearing Peak for Holiday Weekend

The three-day holiday weekend is shaping up to be one of the best opportunities to see fall colors in the Hudson Valley, with some areas already approaching peak foliage.

With Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day falling on Monday, October 12, many Hudson Valley residents will have an extra day to get outside and enjoy the changing leaves. According to the latest I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report, fall colors have accelerated significantly in the Hudson Valley.

Photo by Peter James Eisenhaure on Unsplash green and brown trees beside body of water during daytime

Hudson Valley Foliage Approaching Peak

Ulster County is leading the way locally, with New Paltz expected to reach more than 75% color change this weekend. Kingston isn't far behind at 70%, with both locations approaching peak conditions.

Orange County is also seeing some impressive changes. Newburgh is expected to reach 60% color change, while Goshen and Washingtonville will be around 45%. Cornwall-on-Hudson is reporting approximately 30%.

Dutchess County is moving a little more slowly. Beacon, Fishkill, Red Hook and Staatsburg are all expected to be around 30% color change, with yellow leaves becoming more noticeable. Meanwhile, Hudson in Columbia County is expected to reach 55% color change, while Cold Spring in Putnam County is around 20%.

Photo by HH Cookies on Unsplash the leaves of a tree are changing colors

When Will the Hudson Valley Reach Peak Foliage?

While much of the Adirondacks and higher elevations of the Catskills are already at or near peak, the best colors in the lower Hudson Valley are still ahead.

Historically, peak foliage arrives between mid-October and early November, depending on elevation and location. Based on the latest reports, much of Dutchess and Orange Counties could see their best colors over the next week or two, while parts of Ulster County may be at their most colorful this holiday weekend.

There is also reason to be optimistic about this year's display. Cornell University horticulture expert Nina Bassuk says the unusually wet summer could help leaves remain on trees longer, allowing more time for color to develop. However, excess moisture can also encourage fungi that cause leaves to drop early.

Bassuk says sunny days followed by cool nights generally produce the most vibrant reds, oranges and purples.

For anyone planning a holiday weekend drive, the Shawangunk Ridge, New Paltz and Kingston areas appear to offer some of the best opportunities to see colorful leaves right now. Those farther south may want to wait another week or two for peak conditions.