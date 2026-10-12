Before heading out on Monday, Hudson Valley residents may want to double-check their plans because several businesses and services will be closed for the holiday.

Monday, October 12, is Columbus Day, also recognized by many as Indigenous Peoples' Day. The three-day weekend means changes to mail delivery, government offices, schools and public transportation throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties.

Here's what you need to know before heading out.

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Hudson Valley Post Offices Closed for Columbus Day

Don't expect any regular mail on Monday. The United States Postal Service has confirmed that post offices will be closed on October 12, with no regular mail delivery or retail counter service.

UPS will continue regular pickup and delivery, while FedEx will operate on a modified schedule. Some packages may experience delays.

Banks and Government Offices Closed

Most banks and government offices throughout the Hudson Valley will be closed for the federal holiday.

That includes New York State offices, courts and county government offices. ATMs and online banking will remain available, although some transactions may not be processed until Tuesday.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will remain open for regular trading.

Hudson Valley Schools and Public Transportation

All public schools throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties will be closed Monday, giving students a three-day weekend. College schedules may vary.

Public transportation will also be affected. Dutchess County Public Transit and Ulster County Area Transit will not operate on October 12.

Metro-North trains are on a regular weekday schedule.

Will Trash Be Picked Up on Columbus Day?

Good news for Hudson Valley residents who use Casella Waste Systems, including former Royal Carting and Welsh Sanitation customers. The company has confirmed that garbage and recycling collection will operate on its regular schedule Monday, October 12, with no holiday delays.

Municipal trash collection may be different. For example, in Cornwall-on-Hudson, Monday pickup has been canceled with double collection and yard waste pickup scheduled for Tuesday, October 13.

What Hudson Valley Businesses Will Be Open?

Most grocery stores, pharmacies, shopping centers and restaurants are expected to remain open on Columbus Day, although individual businesses may have adjusted holiday hours.