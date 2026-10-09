Another longtime frozen food favorite is disappearing from grocery store freezers, and fans of quick, affordable personal pizzas may want to check their local stores while they still can.

Celeste frozen pizza, known for its small, budget-friendly pizzas, is being discontinued after decades on grocery store shelves. The brand has been a familiar name for generations of shoppers looking for an easy lunch, after-school snack or quick dinner.

Conagra Brands has discontinued Celeste frozen pizza and ended production of the longtime grocery store staple. That doesn't necessarily mean the pizzas have disappeared from stores overnight, though. Retailers may still have existing inventory available until their supplies run out.

For some shoppers, the news is a disappointing goodbye to a childhood favorite. For others, it might bring back memories of keeping a few personal pizzas in the freezer for those days when cooking just isn't happening.

Personally, Celeste pizzas used to be the only frozen pizzas my 10-year-old son would eat. If it wasn't Celeste, he wasn't interested. They were a dependable option for a picky eater, and I could always count on having something quick that he would actually eat.

In light of this news, thank goodness he has expanded his horizons!

Still, the discontinuation is another reminder that even familiar grocery store staples aren't guaranteed to stick around forever.