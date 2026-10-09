A Local Teen Who Overcame Homelessness Reaches Another Air Force Milestone.

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino provided an update on social media about the young man whose journey from homelessness to military service inspired the Hudson Valley is preparing for his next big step.

A heartwarming update has arrived for a young man from Dutchess County whose story has inspired people across the Hudson Valley.

Tyrel Albin, who overcame homelessness to pursue his dream of serving in the United States Air Force, is now thriving at technical school in Pensacola, Florida. According to Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino, Albin is doing exceptionally well and is scheduled to graduate from technical training on October 20.

After graduation, he will head to his new assignment in Missouri, marking another major milestone in a journey that began with some incredibly difficult circumstances.

From Homelessness to the United States Air Force

As we previously reported here at WPDH, Albin was just 18 years old when he found himself without stable housing or family support. His path began to change when he found his way to Pat's Place, a transitional housing program operated by Hudson River Housing in Poughkeepsie.

From Homeless to High Flight: Teen Heads to the Air Force

From Homeless to High Flight: Teen Heads to the Air Force Tyrel Albin's Journey From Homelessness To Air Force Recruit | His determination quickly became a source of inspiration throughout Dutchess County.

Before he left for Air Force basic training in Texas, community members gathered for a special send-off barbecue at Pat's Place. Serino joined local leaders in recognizing his perseverance and presenting him with a proclamation honoring his accomplishments.

The community's support even helped reconnect Albin with long-lost relatives, who reached out after his story gained attention on social media.

A Community That Never Stopped Cheering Him On

Albin's progress continued when he graduated from basic military training in San Antonio, Texas, in June, officially earning the title of Airman.

That milestone brought another emotional moment for the Hudson Valley community. Chrissy Tuttle of Hudson River Housing traveled to Texas to watch him graduate, celebrating the success of someone whose journey she had witnessed firsthand.

Now, Albin is preparing to graduate from technical school and begin the next chapter of his military career.

Want to hear more about Tyrell’s inspiring journey? Join Hudson River Housing at their upcoming event on October 22nd, to see a special video message from Tyrell himself!

https://secure.givelively.org/.../evening-by-the-hudson-2026 Click the link to purchase your tickets:

Serino's latest update highlights just how far he has come, from facing homelessness as a teenager to building a future through service in the U.S. Air Force.

Hudson River Housing and the people who rallied around Albin helped provide the foundation for that future. His story is also a reminder of what can happen when young people facing difficult circumstances have access to stable housing, support and the opportunity to work toward their goals.

Congratulations to Airman Tyrel Albin on this latest achievement. The Hudson Valley will be cheering him on as he heads to Missouri and continues his Air Force journey.