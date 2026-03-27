Before Peter Cottontail comes hopping into town, check out this list of Seasonal Easter Candy you’ll only see RIGHT NOW, so grab it before it’s gone.

Easter candy operates on a very specific schedule: it shows up, takes over an entire aisle, and then disappears like it was never here.

So no, not all of these are brand new… but they’re only around for a hot minute. So run, don't walk, to your local seasonal aisle.

Limited Edition Easter Flavors of 2026:

Starburst Jellybeans: Spring Berry Mix

This is the spring-y version of your standard jellybeans, with that classic juicy starburst flavor we all know and love.

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M&M's Easter Marshmallow

Made with a marshmallow-flavored crispy rice center, covered in rich white chocolate in a pastel candy coating.

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Reese's Miniatures Spring Sprinkles

These are so fun and now on the list for my daughter this year. The familiar fan favorite is back with a twist: that smooth peanut butter and rich milk chocolate of a Reese's candy, now stuffed with shaped sprinkles.

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Dubai Style Chocolate Bunny

The Dubai Chocolate trend hasn't stopped yet, unfortunately for me- who is allergic to pistachios. This is a take on the classic milk chocolate bunny with a Pistachio Cream and Crunchy Kadayif.

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Trolli Sour Garden Dwellers

These sour gummies offer a festive and delicious twist, with 6 new bug-inspired shapes that are begging to be eaten.

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See all the 2026 finds below: