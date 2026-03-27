Easter Candy Trends: What to try and What to skip
Before Peter Cottontail comes hopping into town, check out this list of Seasonal Easter Candy you’ll only see RIGHT NOW, so grab it before it’s gone.
Easter candy operates on a very specific schedule: it shows up, takes over an entire aisle, and then disappears like it was never here.
So no, not all of these are brand new… but they’re only around for a hot minute. So run, don't walk, to your local seasonal aisle.
Limited Edition Easter Flavors of 2026:
Starburst Jellybeans: Spring Berry Mix
This is the spring-y version of your standard jellybeans, with that classic juicy starburst flavor we all know and love.
M&M's Easter Marshmallow
Made with a marshmallow-flavored crispy rice center, covered in rich white chocolate in a pastel candy coating.
Reese's Miniatures Spring Sprinkles
These are so fun and now on the list for my daughter this year. The familiar fan favorite is back with a twist: that smooth peanut butter and rich milk chocolate of a Reese's candy, now stuffed with shaped sprinkles.
Dubai Style Chocolate Bunny
The Dubai Chocolate trend hasn't stopped yet, unfortunately for me- who is allergic to pistachios. This is a take on the classic milk chocolate bunny with a Pistachio Cream and Crunchy Kadayif.
Trolli Sour Garden Dwellers
These sour gummies offer a festive and delicious twist, with 6 new bug-inspired shapes that are begging to be eaten.