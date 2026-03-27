Easter Candy Trends: What to try and What to skip

Easter Candy Trends: What to try and What to skip

Limited edition candies/Canva

Before Peter Cottontail comes hopping into town, check out this list of Seasonal Easter Candy you’ll only see RIGHT NOW, so grab it before it’s gone.

Easter candy operates on a very specific schedule: it shows up, takes over an entire aisle, and then disappears like it was never here.

So no, not all of these are brand new… but they’re only around for a hot minute. So run, don't walk, to your local seasonal aisle.

Limited Edition Easter Flavors of 2026:

  • Starburst Jellybeans: Spring Berry Mix

This is the spring-y version of your standard jellybeans, with that classic juicy starburst flavor we all know and love.

Starburst Berry Mix Jellybeans/walmart.com
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  • M&M's Easter Marshmallow

Made with a marshmallow-flavored crispy rice center, covered in rich white chocolate in a pastel candy coating.

Easter Marshmallow M&M's/CVS
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  • Reese's Miniatures Spring Sprinkles

These are so fun and now on the list for my daughter this year. The familiar fan favorite is back with a twist: that smooth peanut butter and rich milk chocolate of a Reese's candy, now stuffed with shaped sprinkles.

Spring Reese's/CVS
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  • Dubai Style Chocolate Bunny

The Dubai Chocolate trend hasn't stopped yet, unfortunately for me- who is allergic to pistachios. This is a take on the classic milk chocolate bunny with a Pistachio Cream and Crunchy Kadayif.

Dubai Chocolate Bunny/CVS
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  • Trolli Sour Garden Dwellers

These sour gummies offer a festive and delicious twist, with 6 new bug-inspired shapes that are begging to be eaten.

Trolli Garden Dwellers/CVS
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See all the 2026 finds below:

Limited Edition 2026 Easter Candy

Before Peter Cottontail comes hopping into town, check out this list of Seasonal Easter Candy you’ll only see RIGHT NOW, so grab it before it’s gone.
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