Long-Awaited Starbucks Opens Its Doors in Saugerties

Newest Ulster County Starbucks has area coffee fans elated.

For a couple of years now, there has been talk of a Starbucks opening another Ulster County location, whuch already has several shops in Kingston, New Paltz and a new Lake Katrine location that opened this year in the former Hardee's spot.. Saugerties residents can finaly breathe a sigh of relief, as the long-awaited lication has finally opened for business.

Starbucks Corporation is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves headquartered in Seattlle, Washington. Its the world's largeest coffeehouse chain. As of November 2022, the company had 35,711 stores in 80 countries, 15,873 of which were located in the United States. Out of Starbucks' U.S.-based stores, nearly 9,000 are company-operated, while the remainder are licensed.

Talk of Saugertiens Starbucks For Sometime

Since the summer of 2021, plans have been in place for the construction of a new Starbucks store in the old Grand Union Plaza off rt 212 in Saugerties. If you follow the Saugerties Facebook groups, like the public group Saugerties Village, which has nearly 12,000 members, you know that the construction of the new Starbucks has been a hot topic of discussion.

Starbucks Fans Elated About New Saugerties Location

Emily's Innovative Balloons, a party entertainment service out of the area, had the pleasure of decorationg for the new Starbucks grand opening according to a Facebook posting two days ago.

Saugerties resident and Starbucks lover Steve Marin posted to the Saugerties Village Facebook group expressing his love for the opening of the new Starbucks, in a post that got a lot of reaction, with over 200 reactions and nearly 100 comments at the time that this article was published.

Get our free mobile app

attachment-Saugerties Starbucks Lover loading...

The new Starbucks at 334 Route 212, Saugerties, New York is now open and also hiring! If interesting in applying for a job, get more info here.

10 Hudson Valley Coffee Shops You'll Love 'A Latte' Whether you're celebrating National Coffee Day or just looking for an afternoon pick-me-up, these 10 local coffee shops know how to brew-it!