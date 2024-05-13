The Ulster County Coolest Recycling Drive Underway

Get rid of refrigerant appliances in a safe and responsible way, and for free!

Major household appliances including air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, and dehumidifiers can contain synthetic refrigerants like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), hydrochloro-fluorocarbons (HCFCs), and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) that deplete the ozone layer and contribute to the climate crisis. These large, bulky items take up landfill space, but they also contain highly recyclable materials, including metal, plastic, and glass.

The rate at which appliances are discarded has increased due in part to obsolescence due to technological advancement, and in part to not being designed to be repairable. When appliances are recycled, they can be looked upon as a valuable resources; if disposed of improperly, they can be environmentally harmful and poison ecosystems.

The Ulster County Coolest Recycling Drive

Town of New Paltz Facebook Town of New Paltz Facebook loading...

Ulster County NY kicked off their Coolest Recycling Drive May 1, giving area residents free drop off and recycling of refrigerant containing appliances at various locations and times. The recycling drive goes on through May 18 where you can drop off fridges, window air conditioner units, dehumidifiers, water coolers and more.

A program offered a total of 7 drop off dates at the New Paltz ReUse and Recycling Center and 1 day drop off at the recent Kingston Earth Fest. There are three more drop off days and times this week:

New Paltz ReUse and Recycling Center:

Wednesday, May 15 9am-1pm

Friday, May 17 9am-1pm

Saturday, May 18 12-4pm

The first day of the recycling drive back on May 1 brought in a total of 45 appliances! And they have collected many more since that day. These include window ACs, dehumidifiers, fridges, water coolers and more as posted by Sustainable Hudson Valley on social media. It often costs $15 to $50 dollars to get rid of appliances like this at the dump or transfer station so be sure to take advantage of this opportunity to recycle appliances safely and responsibly for free brought to you by Sustainable Hudson Valley and New Yorkers for Cool Refrigerant Management.

Unacceptable Recycling Items In New York State Surprisingly, or not, these items are some of the items that you are not allowed to recycle in the Capital Region and around New York State. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Unacceptable Recycling Items In New York State Surprisingly, or not, these items are some of the items that you are not allowed to recycle in the Capital Region and around New York State. Gallery Credit: Karolyi