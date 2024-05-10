Ahoy Mateys! Hudson Valley Pirate Fest Returns to New Paltz

Festival returns for a full weekend of pirate fun.

Pirates were robbers who traveled by water. Though most pirates targeted ships, some also launched attacks on coastal towns. We often think of pirates as swashbuckling and daring or evil and brutish, but in actual fact most of them were ordinary people who had been forced to turn to criminal activity to make ends meet.

Blackbeard is possibly the most famous pirate in history, but his life is shrouded in mystery. Much of what we know about him and other pirates of his time comes from a 1724 book, published under the name Capt.

Get ready to step back in time to an age when pirates ruled the seas! The Hudson Valley Pirate Festival is returning for its 4th year to the Ulster County Fairgrounds on Mother's Day Weekend.

Hudson Valley Pirate Fest 2024

Hudson Valley Pirate Festival takes place May 11-12, 2024 at Ulster County Fairgrounds for their 4th year with an awesome group of entertainers, vendors, food & beverages, games of skill, Enchanted Fairy Glen with mermaids and fairies, and so much more.

There will be an adults only (18 +) night show on 5/11 only from 7pm-10pm free with Sat. 5/11 ticket or $5.00 at front gate. Sun.5/12 for Mother's Day, all moms get in for 1/2 price, $10 instead of $20, and a complimentary brunch 1-3pm. For more info, check out the official Hudson Valley Pirate Festival website. Follow Hudson Valley Pirate Festival on Facebook.

