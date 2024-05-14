Flags Ordered at Half-Mast in New York for Tragic Reason

The flag on Poughkeepsie's Walkway Over the Hudson is just one of the thousands ordered to fly at half-mast due to a recent tragedy the governor has called "senseless".

There are four days every year when the American flag is always flown at half-staff. Those occasions happen on Memorial Day, Pearl Harbor Day, Peace Officers Memorial Day and September 11.

While Peace Officers Memorial Day takes place this Wednesday, Governor Hochul has already ordered all American flags in New York State to be lowered for another tragic reason.

Peace Officer Memorial Day Overshadowed by Tragic Incident

On Friday, President Biden signed a proclamation declaring once again that flags across the country be lowered for Peace Officers Memorial Day on Wednesday, May 15. Just two days ahead of that observance, flags were already lowered throughout the state of New York. Some have incorrectly suggested that the flags were lowered to signal the beginning of Police Week, which began on Monday to pay tribute to local, state and federal officers who have died or become disabled in the line of duty.

Monday's lowering of flags had nothing to do with police officers. Instead, it was in honor of a man who was killed in a tragic accident.

Life of State Worker Honored by Lowering of Flags in New York

On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff starting at sunrise and continuing throughout the entire day. The flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Vincent Giammarava. Vinny, as he was known to family and friends, was working as a construction equipment operator for the New York State Thruway Authority when he was tragically killed.

The incident occurred on May 9 when the 62-year-old employee was struck by a tractor-trailer and killed while working in the Town of Chili. Hochul called the death "senseless" and stressed the importance of driving safely through work zones.

Our thruway workers deserve our courtesy as drivers – their lives depend on us. New Yorkers should remain alert, slow down and move over when approaching a work zone.

Flags were returned to full staff on Tuesday before they are lowered again on Wednesday for Peace Officers Memorial Day.

