Wendy’s 50-Nugget Bucket Only Found at One Hudson Valley Location

Fast food lovers have been going crazy looking for the Nuggs Party Pack. Luckily, a Wendy's location in the Hudson Valley is one of the few that's offering it.

If you haven't already heard, Wendy's is making headlines this week after announcing the release of their latest obnoxious menu item. The Nuggs Party Pack consists of 50 all-white-meat chicken nuggets in a giant bucket. Those who dare to tackle the party pack can choose between regular or spicy nuggets and a combination of ten different sauces.

YouTube reviewer Morganchomps was able to track one down and posted a video of the enormous bucket the party pack comes in.

Wendy's Nuggs Party Pack Has Become Difficult to Find

This insanely decadent serving of chicken nuggets isn't available everywhere. In fact, the meal has gone viral for being so difficult to hunt down. To help find the closest store with giant buckets of nuggets, Wendy's has enlisted a developer to create an interactive map. Interestingly enough, it's the same web designer who created a similar map identifying which McDonald's restaurants have broken ice cream machines. The site shows customers exactly which stores are selling the Nuggs Party Pack every day.

Nuggs Party Pack For Sale in Hudson Valley

While the Nuggs Party Pack can be found at dozens of locations on Long Island and New York City, there are currently only five upstate stores that sell the buckets of chicken.

Luckily, one of them is right here in the Hudson Valley.

According to the Wendy's map, the Nuggs Party Pack is currently being sold at restaurants in Binghamton, Deposit, Bath, Evans Mills and Rockland County. The Wendy's on Route 59 in Airmont is the only Hudson Valley location that currently serves the massive bucket of 50 nuggets.

Depending on where you live, that could be a quick ride or a very long journey. The good news is that Wendy's is switching up the locations and updating their map daily. As soon as another Hudson Valley restaurant is added to the list, we will let you know.

