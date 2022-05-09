What a Catch: Best Hudson Valley Shrimp Spots

National Shrimp Day is Tuesday (May 10).

According to National Day Calendar, National Shrimp Day recognizes America's favorite seafood each year on May 10. Americans eat more shrimp than other seafood and this is the day to celebrate this delicious seafood. One may observe National Shrimp Day by making your favorite shrimp dish and using #NationalShrimpDay to post on social media. But we say go visit your favorite area seafood restaurant today and load up on shrimp. Whether it's shrimp cocktail, shrimp scampi, fried shrimp, broiled shrimp, or spicy shrimp, it's all good!

We asked the Hudson Valley where in the area is their go-to place for the best shrimp, and have compiled a top 5 list.

Top 5 Shrimp Spots in the Hudson Valley

5. The Mansion Gentlemen's Club & Steakhouse

Believe it or not, The Mansion just makes our list of top shrimp spots in the Hudson Valley. The popular gentlemen's club and steakhouse located on 9W in Newburgh is said to have bangin' shrimp cocktail and shrimp scampi.

5268 Rt 9W

Newburgh, NY 12550

4. Red Lobster

The popular restaurant chain with various Hudson Valley locations made our list of favorite shrimp spots. Shrimp lovers should try the Seaside Shrimp Trio featuring a generous helping of Walt's Favorite Shrimp, with garlic shrimp scampi and creamy shrimp linguini alfredo.

Locations in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown, Yonkers, Nanuet, and Scarsdale.

3. Gadaleto's Seafood Market & Restaurant

According to their website, Gadaleto's has been serving the Hudson Valley since Grandpa Nat sold fish on the corner in Highland. He opened a grocery store selling meats and seafood on Vineyard Ave in 1945. The New Paltz location was opened by Nat's son Steve in 1979 and has since grown into an award-winning fish market and restaurant run by Steve's daughter Stacie. Plenty of shrimp options on the menu at Gadaleto's,

246 Main St #1

New Paltz, NY 12561

2. Mariner's Harbor

Mariner's Harbor on Kingston's historic Rondout Waterfront has long been a Hudson Valley favorite for seafood. Mariner's offers many shrimp options, including the Shrimp Fresca which happens to be a popular menu item.

1 Broadway

Kingston, NY 12401

1. Joe Willy's Seafood House

Featured some years back on Restaurant: Impossible on Food Network, Joe Willy's in Wappingers Falls has become a very popular Hudson Valley seafood spot, especially among shrimp lovers. For starters, there's the shrimp cocktail, the shootin' shrimp (crispy shrimp in spicy chili sauce), or the coconut shrimp. There is also a grilled shrimp salad option and plenty of shrimp entree options like the shrimp topped salmon and shootin' shrimp dinner plus broiled, stuffed, and fried shrimp options. Overwhelmingly, Joe Willy's tops our list of top of the top Hudson Valley shrimp spots.

1817 South Rd (Rt 9)

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

When the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for the best shrimp, the most popular answer was Joe Willy's.

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out and enjoy National Shrimp Day on Tuesday, wherever you end up.