Live COVID-19 Town Hall With Marc Molinaro This Week

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will host a COVID-19 Facebook live town hall on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, May 6, at 3:00 p.m. Dutchess Executive Marc Molinaro will host the nest in a series of hour-long online COVID-19 town halls, which will be streamed on the Dutchess County Government's Facebook page.

Molinaro will provide residents and the media with the latest information, including planning for 'Restarting Dutchess'.

During the event, questions can be asked through Facebook comments. As with previous Town Hall events hosted by Marc Molinaro, American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters from the Mid-Hudson Interpreter Service of Taconic Resources for Independence will be on screen to sign the questions and answers.

The Dutchess County Government continues to provide the most current information on their COVID-19 Community Impact Dashboard, as well their website, and the Coronavirus hotline at (845) 486-3555.

As of Wednesday, May 5, there is currently 2,093 active cases of COVID-19 in Dutchess County. Sadly, 40 individuals in Dutchess County have died of COVID-19, while 793 have recovered from the virus.

There have been 16,362 tests completed in Dutchess County.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: