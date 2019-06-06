LEGOLAND Workers Sneaked What Inside Park’s Concrete Foundation?

The first foundation has been poured for LEGOLAND's massive theme park being built in Orange County, but there's more than just concrete buried inside.

On Wednesday workers at the LEGOLAND New York resort gathered for a major milestone in the theme park's construction. Crews poured the concrete foundation for the first building being erected on the theme park's 150 acres. After grading and shaping the land, this is the official start for the next phase of construction that will allow the park to open on schedule in the spring of 2020.

LEGOLAND New York

Before the concrete was poured, workers at LEGOLAND New York secretly created their own LEGO Minifigures to resemble themselves. The mini-doppelgangers of over 30 employees were then dropped into the wet concrete, sealing the little figures deep underneath the future theme park.

According to Public Relations Manager, Matt Besterman, placing the figures inside the concrete was symbolic. The minifiugres demonstrate that LEGOLAND is "literally building the ultimate LEGO theme park destination on LEGO bricks."

While the concrete is being poured on site, offsite crews have already been working on constructing rides and buildings that will be later be installed in Goshen. Model makers are also laboring away on over 15,000 LEGO models that will be displayed around the park.

LEGOLAND New York

The concrete poured on Wednesday will serve as the foundation for LEGOLAND's retail store called "The Big Shop." it will be the largest LEGO store in North America, and the second-largest in the world. The store will carry park exclusive products and hard-to-find LEGO merchandise.

