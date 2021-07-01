It's been a long wait, but the time has finally arrived.

I for one was a bit confused as I thought that the $500 million, 150-acre amusement park Legoland New York was already open in Goshen, New York, but like most things, I was wrong...LOL! Legoland was officially set to open its gates back in July of 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic those plans had to change, the good news is the time to open for everyone is here.

For the last month or so, Legoland was only open for guests who already purchased the park's "1st to Play" tickets. Those guests were invited to enjoy previews visits that were part of the park's 7-day "dress rehearsals" back in May.

With the "dress rehearsals" done and successful, Legoland New York officially opens its gates Thursday, July 1, according to News 10. The park opens daily at 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. and to visit the third largest park in the country guests will need to make advanced reservations, or have a specific dated ticket for the date they plan to visit. If you would like to plan a trip and purchase tickets, you get can get all the information you'll need, along with all safety guidelines that'll need to be followed here.

With the park finally open, visitors are able to enjoy 6 different themed areas including, Brick Street, Brocktopia, the LEGO Castle, Ninjago World and Miniland. The seventh and final area of the park, LEGO Pirate, is set to open on July 9th.

Legoland New York is set up to cater to children ages 2-12 with rides, character meet-n-greets and of course Legos for miles. The park will also be home to numerous food options including, Smokey's Brick-B-Que and the Royal Feast restaurants.

