3 New York Resorts Among Best Family Vacation Destinations

Finding a vacation the whole family can enjoy isn't easy. But there are three in spots in New York that have been honored with the best family travel award.

Good Housekeeping visited resorts around the world and reviewed travelers feedback to find the best family vacation destination. Three received the Best Family Travel Awards in the Empire State.

The Cove at Sylvan Beach, Sylvan Beach, NY

The Cove in Sylvan Beach, New York was chosen as on of the best places for family travel in the Northeast.

“The setup of the property and the feel of the cottage give homey vibes with a vacation edge."

Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino loading...

Fun on the Water

The resort features 70 modern two- and three-bedroom cottages with full eat-in kitchens, gas grills, fire pits, and a number of other amenities including a pontoon boat so guests can enjoy fishing, water sports, and cruising on Oneida Lake.

“Since the day we put our first pontoon boat in the water, The Cove at Sylvan Beach has earned the distinction as a special and unique destination for families to spend time together and experience the beauty of Upstate New York,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Turning Stone Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter.

Inside The Cove in Sylvan Beach Take a look inside The Cove in Sylvan Beach, the newest vacation destination with a resort-like feel in Upstate New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz, NY

Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, New York is no stranger to awards. The Victorian Castle, nestled in the Hudson Valley has been named one of the 10 Best Destination Resorts. The action packed mountain resort is also the family vacation destination.

Your kids will think they're about to enter a fairy tale. And they're not wrong. The Victorian castle resort on a private glacial lake is an all-inclusive, so let their fairy godmothers of sorts guide you through a jam-packed lineup of activities that families can do together.

Credit - Mohonk Mountain House via Facebook Credit - Mohonk Mountain House via Facebook loading...

LEGOLAND New York Resort, Goshen, NY

Where better to take the kids for a family vacation than LEGOLAND in Goshen, New York. Good Housekeeping calls it an "unforgettable adventure."

"The theming is executed so well!" said our reviewer, who visited with her three young children.

Ride, climb, splash, and build your way through seven themed lands at LEGOLAND and spend the night at LEGOLAND hotel with themed rooms for boys and girls.

Peek Inside LEGOLAND in Goshen New York LEGOLAND is finally open in Goshen, New York this summer. Take a look inside the park and hotel. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

