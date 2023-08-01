Epic LEGOLAND Discount For Hudson Valley Residents

We're obviously quite lucky that LEGOLAND decided on the Hudson Valley for their newest amusement park location, and for the past few years, we have been gushing about all of the exciting things that this new hotspot has offered us (well mostly our kids, but hey, it's been great for adults, too).

Now though, we're getting another big benefit of having this park in our Hudson Valley backyard, discounted admission.

LEGOLAND To Offer 50% Off Gate Rates for Mid-Hudson Valley Residents

Whether you're a seasoned pro at the Goshen-based amusement park, or haven't made your way there for a visit yet, now would be a good time to get a trip on the books, as being a resident of the Mid-Hudson Valley is going to come in handy when it comes to admission.

In an announcement on July 26th, LEGOLAND shared that residents of Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam and Sullivan accounts are eligible for a 50% off discount on gate rates for a 1 day park ticket for LEGOLAND.

With just about everything being quite pricy lately, this is a major savings.

Mid-Hudson Valley residents have until September 4th to take advantage of the discount deal.

This year has been another significant one for the park, receiving their Autism Center Certification earlier in the year, and then of course the opening of the water park on site. They've also hosted a number of 'adult nights' that are geared towards big kiddos, ok, it's for us, the adults.

Have you visited this season?

