NFL Stars to Kick Off Theme Park Season in Goshen, New York

Some NFL pros will participate in a very special "play-off" in Goshen, New York.

As LEGOLAND New York prepares for the kickoff of its 2024 season, the Orange County theme park is enlisting the help of some NFL players.

Parris Campbell Jr. of the New York Giants, Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriot, Matthew Slater, will team up with their own families to compete head-to-head during a special appearance next month.

The park is calling it a "first-of-its-kind playoff" that will pit rivals and their families against each other in a series of LEGO-based challenges. There will be a dance-off with one of LEGOLAND's costumed characters, a fire truck challenge at the Fire Academy ride, a blindfolded model build and a scavenger hunt that will take the NFL stars through LEGO City.

The challenge happens on Saturday, April 6 throughout the LEGOLAND New York theme park.

Parents Encouraged to Use "PTO" at the Goshen, New York Theme Park

LEGOLAND New York is calling PTO Play Time Off and challenging parents to use their earned time to spend with their families. The park has set up a special website where parents can pledge to use their vacation days at the theme park with their kids. The first 10,000 people who sign up will receive a "parents play free" entry code for free admission with a purchased child ticket.

On Friday, April 26, parents can also compete in LEGOLAND New York's "Play Time Off Day". Similar to the NFL playoff event, parents and their children cwill compete in challenges for a chance to win the "ultimate play pack."

LEGOLAND New York officially kicks off its 2024 season on Wednesday, March 27.

