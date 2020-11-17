Pop-Up Thanksgiving Farmers Market this Friday in Orange County

Here it is almost Thanksgiving and coronavirus is still a problem. I think we all thought it would be a thing of the past by now, but it’s once again a growing problem. I don't know about you, but I still have yet to set foot inside a real grocery store. Which is why I really appreciate our local farmers markets. As the weather gets colder, though, the farmers markets are fewer and farther between. If you’re looking for a safe place to pick up some of your Thanksgiving goodies, there is a pop-up farmers market this Friday.

The Goshen Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a special Thanksgiving Pop-Up Goshen Farmers Market this Friday, Nov. 20, from 10AM - 3PM at the Orange County Government Center at 255 Main Street. There will be plenty of your favorite local vendors including a special appearance by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Committee, Bliss Co-op, Soons Orchards, 7 Barrels Olive Oil, Black Dirt Canna LLC , Cactus Pete's Jerkey, Cooperstown Cheese, Cornucopia Concept Caterers, Edgwick Farm Ltd, Farmbody Skin Care, Fearless Cooking Co, Florida Bakery, Go Goats Cheese, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Twin Ponds Greenhouses, Warwick Winery, Western Pure Provisions and many others from all over the Hudson Valley and beyond..

The Pop-Up Thanksgiving Farmers Market will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines, so please make sure to wear your mask at all times and bring your own shopping bags. For more information about this Friday’s Farmers Market and for a full list of vendors, check out the event facebook page.