Legendary Mexican Restaurant Leaving Hudson Valley After 16 Years

On Tuesday a local Mexican restaurant closed their doors for good.

It's pretty terrible when your favorite restaurant decides to close, but when it's an incredible Mexican restaurant that's been in business for 16 years, it's even more painful.

The Hudson Valley has seen so many beloved restaurants close down over the past year you'd think we'd be getting used to it. But every time a local eatery decides to shut their doors it sends shockwaves through the region.

The latest closure is sure to upset many Mexican food fans. On Tuesday the insanely popular Mexican Radio restaurant announced that they would be leaving Hudson. The owners posted a message on their website saying that their location on Warren St. is now closed.

In a long letter to their customers, the owners expressed their sadness over the closure which follows the shuttering of their New York City location just a few years ago. The owners go on to lament the loss of many of their staff and "culinary family" who have been targeted by immigration policy.

Many of those same Culinary Brothers, who worked right beside us for close to 20 years and who were key to helping us launch all 3 Mexican Radio locations, have now been forcibly and violently ejected from this country, tearing out the very soul of our kitchen staff, our Familia de Cocina.

The letter thanked customers for their loyalty through the years and also left fans of the restaurant's food with some good news. According to the owners, Mexican Radio's one remaining location in Schenectady will remain open on State St.

