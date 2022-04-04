Legendary Garrison Restaurant Reopens this Week

I grew up in New Windsor, NY, which isn’t too far from Garrison. Maybe 45 minutes. But the only thing I really knew about Garrison when I was growing up was a special restaurant called The Bird & Bottle Inn. It was where my parents and their friends went for special occasions. They never brought the kids. They probably knew we wouldn’t appreciate it the way it should be appreciated.

The Bird & Bottle has been a fixture in Garrison for as long as I can remember. It’s a tavern, a restaurant, an Inn, and known for its great food and atmosphere. If you love historical buildings, the Bird & Bottle Inn is in a building that dates back to 1761. That’s what I’d call historical.

So, why am I talking about the Bird & Bottle Inn? Because it’s been closed for two years and is about to reopen this week.

After years of renovation, a global pandemic, and a loving restoration, the folks at the historic Bird & Bottle Inn will open the restaurant and tavern on April 8 with their 5 room inn set to open later this spring. That’s great news because Garrison just isn’t Garrison without the Bird & Bottle.

The main dining room and tavern will be open every Wednesday through Sunday from 4 PM - 10 PM. Reservations are suggested, but walk-ins are always welcome as space allows. Most reservations can be made directly on the Bird & Bottle website. Glad to see things are getting back to normal here in the Hudson Valley, and the reopening of the Bird & Bottle helps things feel right again. At least in Garrison, it does.

