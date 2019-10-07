Learn About Pet Safety On the Walkway Over the Hudson

The Walkway Over the Hudson will be hosting a pet safety presentation on Oct. 12 at both 10AM and 11AM at the Dutchess Welcome Center Plaza, 61 Parker Avenue in Poughkeepsie. Learn about the Walkway Pet Membership program and how to keep your dog safe on the Walkway.

Audrey Lodato, Director of Animal Care for the Dutchess County SPCA will talk about signs of canine heat exhaustion and how to treat it, the effects of heat in vehicles and on hot pavement on dogs, and other general first-aid and pet safety advice.

For more than 20 years, Audrey has had a career in both animal welfare and organizational management. Prior to joining the DCSPCA, Audrey worked at the Mid-Hudson Animal Aid, Pets Alive Animal Sanctuary and Brother Wolf Animal Rescue where she created and launched a mobile spay and neuter clinic program, restructured the organization’s medical department and managed a No Kill Community Development program.

This event is complimentary to attend for Walkway members. Non-members are welcome, but will be asked to make a small suggested donation at the event. To learn more about Walkway membership, visit the Walkway Over the Hudson website.

