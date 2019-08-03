2 Dogs Left in Hot Cars in Dutchess County

It's 2019, you would think with all the reports people would know better.

The Red Hook Police Department responded to 2 similar calls 8 days apart. According to a post on their Facebook page, they report that on July 20th they responded to "the Hannaford parking lot for a report of a dog left in a vehicle during extreme temperatures."

Temperatures in the Hudson Valley on July 20th reached up to 90 degrees.

The Police Officers determined the Red Hook resident left his dog in the car in extreme heat and the resident was then "subsequently charged with failure to provide an animal with proper sustenance, a violation. He was processed and released on tickets with a future court date."

8 days later, on July 28th, the Red Hook Police Department responded to yet another call at the Hannaford parking lot.

This time a Germantown resident left her dog in the car on a day when temperatures reached up to 93 degrees. She was "charged with failure to provide an animal proper sustenance, a violation. She was processed and released on tickets with a future court date."

The Red Hook police took this opportunity to remind the Hudson Valley that "leaving an animal in a vehicle during extreme temperatures can have devastating outcomes even if the windows are cracked."

If you see a situation like this you are urged to call the police.

