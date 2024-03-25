Fashion Show With a Cause Set For Curry Estate

There will be a fashion show, dinner, and dance party in Hopewell Junction, NY to support SPCA and more.

A one-of-a-kind event is coming to Curry Estate (Formerly Le Chambord) in Hopewell Junction that is guaranteed to be a night of great fun while helping out some local organizations involved with helping animals.

Curry Estate is a wedding venue, as well as a hotel, and bar located in Hopewell Junction. The 1863 Georgian Colonial Estate property houses a 4-star restaurant and bar, outdoor pavilion, and conference center with 16 guest rooms to accommodate overnight guests.

I once was a delivery driver for an area flower shop, and would often have wedding drop-offs at the venue back when it was Le Chambord. Such a beautiful venue to visit and I have fond memories of helping set up the dining area for many of those special events.

Fashion Show With A Cause

A great night of fun is planned for Curry Estate. Classic Couture Fashion Boutique and Leah Clifford Present Dance The Night Away with a fashion show, dinner and dance party on Saturday, April 6 from 4-10:30 pm. The fashion show will have looks from the Art Deco time period to the present day featuring Chanel, Gucci, Versace and more with items for sale including clothing, handbags, jewelry, fragrances and more.

The fashion show starts at 4 pm followed by a buffet dinner at 6 pm and a live performance from Hudson Valley Magazine's Best of the Hudson Valley party band favorites Jungle Love.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Dutchess County SPCA, Town of Newburgh Animal Control and Big East Akita Rescue. If you're an animal lover, this is sure to be an event not to be missed! Get tickets and more info here.

Curry Estate is located at 2737 Rt 52 in Hopewell Junction, NY.

