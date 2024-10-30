Hudson Valley Pet Owner Faces Felony For Not Treating Sick Dog

Did you know you can be arrested for not properly treating a sick dog? A Hudson Valley woman found that out the hard way.

According to The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, a 44-year-old woman from Hyde Park was arrested almost two months after her small dog passed away.

On September 3, Raysonia M. Owens was visited by police following up on an animal complaint. When deputies arrived at the Hyde Park Terrace Apartments on Route 9, they discovered a dead dog. At the time, Owens allegedly told authorities that the dog had fallen.

After an investigation, police now say that the dog did not die from falling, but rather from a pre-existing medical condition.

Dog Owner From Hyde Park, New York Faces Felony Charges

Owens was arrested on Monday and charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. According to the Sheriff's Department, The Hyde Park woman "failed to provide the necessary treatment for (the dog's) medical condition."

Police did not go into much detail about their two-month investigation in coordination with the Dutchess County SPCA or why they decided to pursue felony charges against Owens. We could not find any laws in New York State or Dutchess County that appear to make it a crime not to seek or provide treatment for a sick animal. While there are provisions for animal brokers and sellers to have a standard of veterinary care, the law does not specifically say anything about private pet owners.

The animal cruelty statute does allow charges to be brought if the actions of a pet owner "is intended to cause extreme physical pain; or is done or carried out in an especially depraved or sadistic manner."

There are many unanswered questions about this story and we will update as more information becomes available. In the meantime, Owens has been released from custody and ordered to return to Town of Hyde Park Court on November 19.

