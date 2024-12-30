Law Enforcement Investigating Fatal I-87 Weekend Accident in Ulster County

Hudson Valley roads continue to be immensely treacherous as the New York State Police are now investigating another motor-vehicle accident that resulted in a fatality. This time the accident in question took place over the weekend in the town of Ulster part of Ulster County.

This latest report continues what has been an all to common occurrence in recent weeks in the Hudson Valley as in that time, several major accidents have claimed the lives of multiple individuals.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Fatal Thruway Accident in Ulster

This latest accident occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday December 28th, 2024. At approximately 6:15am that morning, New York State police responded to a location 3 miles north of exit 19 southbound on Interstate 87 in the town of Ulster.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the collision involved only one single vehicle. The identity of the vehicle operator has not been revealed as of yet but what was confirmed was that the operator was the one and only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

At this time, law enforcement officials are still conducting their investigation, so there are many questions that currently do not have answers as of yet. It was not stated in the release what the operator of the vehicle struck, nor did it state what injuries the operator suffered. The only thing clear was that the operator was gravely injured and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

State Police again are still conducting their investigation and at this time they are also asking for help from the public and whether or not anyone has information that can aid in the investigation. For anyone who witnessed the accident, they are asked to please contact SP Kingston at 845-691-2922.

Hudson Valley Accidents

As previously stated, this accident is just the latest in a troubling string of fatal accidents that have occurred recently on Hudson Valley roadways. Just in the last two weeks, major accidents have occurred everywhere from Orange County, to Dutchess County, to Sullivan County and other places around and in-between.

Get our free mobile app

Many of these accidents, much like this latest one in Ulster, are still being investigated by law enforcement which means that all of these incidents still have questions with no answers as of yet.

For all of these incidents and accidents, we will continue to do our best to provide updates if or when new information becomes available. In the meantime, we can all exercise some extra caution while traveling here in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Roads That Are Accident Prone You can't spend any time on social media these days without seeing posts about Hudson Valley roads that constantly have accidents. Some streets are so bad with construction, delays, and accidents that they have their own Facebook groups that people follow to keep up with the traffic. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

The Most Deadly and Dangerous Places in New York We all know New York has no shortage of stunning natural landscapes and thrilling adventures, but some of those jaw-dropping spots come with a serious warning label. Whether you're a hiker, a road-tripper, or someone looking for a day of exploration, it’s important to stay aware of where things can get dangerous. From waterfalls with unseen ledges to treacherous hiking trails, here’s a roundup of the most dangerous places in New York.