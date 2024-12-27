Tragic Christmas Day Crash Claims Lives of Two Teens in Sullivan County
A entirely heartbreaking scene developed on Christmas Day here in the Hudson Valley as two teenagers were fatally injured following a collision that took place in the village of Liberty, part of Sullivan County. At this time, the accident is still being investigated, with the State Police working with village of Liberty Police to identify the exact cause of the crash.
What is Currently Known
Currently there are many questions left without answers in this tragic incident. According to a report from News 12: Hudson Valley, the accident occurred on Christmas night at approximately 8pm. The accident involved two vehicles, a pickup truck driven by a 57-year old, who's name was not revealed in the report, and another car driven by a 17-year old with a 15-year old passenger.
The report states that the pickup truck crashed into the teens on Route 52 near Sullivan Avenue in Liberty. Emergency services showed up to the scene and took both the 17-year old and 15-year old to medical facilities. The 17-year old was taken to Westchester Medical Center, while the 15-year old was taken to Garnet Catskill Hospital.
The 57-year old driver of the pickup truck was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital as well, however he was treated for his injuries and later released.
Teen Identities Revealed
While authorities continue to investigate and determine the exact cause of the accident, one thing that was confirmed was the identities of the teenagers involved.
According to multiple reports, the 17-year old was identified as Hanna Reggio of Middletown and the 15-year old was identified as Joseph Young of Fallsburg. Community members from both Orange and Sullivan Counties have reportedly left candles on Sullivan Avenue in Liberty in remembrance of the teens.
Sadly this incident is just one of many that have happened throughout the Hudson Valley recently, where vehicular accidents ended in fatalities. One of these fatal accidents occurred last weekend in Dutchess County, where an elderly man was fatally struck while crossing the street on route 376 in Wappinger.
Similar Stories: Pedestrian Fatally Injured in Vehicular Accident in Dutchess County
Both of these incidents as well as others are still actively being investigated by law enforcment. We will provide updates for these stories if or when new information becomes available.
