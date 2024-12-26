Pedestrian Fatally Injured After Vehicular Accident in Dutchess County

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a vehicular accident that occurred this past weekend in Dutchess County. The accident in question involving a single vehicle and one pedestrian.

Details of Fatal Accident

The accident occurred in the town of Wappinger on Saturday December 21, 2024. Reports for the accident came in at approximately 5:30pm.

Shortly after the accident was reported, Deputies from the Sheriff's Office reported to the scene at State Route 376 near Hackensack Heights Rd to begin their investigation. The victim in the accident was identified at 67-year old male who had suffered "life-threatening injuries". That individual was taken to Vassar Hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries.

At this time, the identity of the individual who died is being withheld until the next of kin can be properly notified.

Preliminary Investigation

To this point in the investigation, what authorities have determined is that the individual was crossing Route 376 near Hackensack Heights Rd when the vehicle traveling northbound, struck him. Following the accident, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has cooperated with authorities in their investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver.

According to the press release from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, authorities believe that the primary factor in the investigation into the crash appears to be unsafe crossing on the part of the pedestrian. Currently, the Sheriff’s Office Detectives and the Crash Investigation Unit are still investigating the crash.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are encouraged to contact Det. Kurt Twaddell at 845-486-3828 or ktwaddell@dutchessny.gov. Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com. Information shared will be kept confidential.

We will continue to monitor this case for if or when new information becomes available.

