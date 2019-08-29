Last Fast Food Sandwich in Hudson Valley Being Sold For $1K

If you really have to get your hands on this fast-food chicken sandwich, you better be ready to pay top dollar.

Since early this month chickenmania has been sweeping the country with fast food fans flooding local restaurants hoping to get a taste of a brand new sandwich. It all started as most things do these days; with a Tweet. After launching their new chicken sandwich, the Popeye's fast-food chain called out Chic-Fil-A, boasting that their sandwich was better. Chic-Fil-A fired back, Wendy's somehow got themselves into the mix and before we knew it, everyone was talking about chicken sandwiches.

The feud was nothing more than a publicity stunt, and it worked even better than planned. Popeye's found themselves unprepared for the onslaught of customers that invaded their restaurants just for a taste of this now-legendary sandwich for themselves. On Wednesday, Popeye's announced that they were officially sold out of the sandwich, even though they had prepared to have enough ingredients to offer it through the end of September.

Shortages of the sandwich drove up prices on the secondary market, with some opportunists turning the chaos into a moneymaking opportunity. Now that the sandwich is sold out, the price for a black market sandwich has skyrocketed.

On Wednesday, the Dutchess & Ulster Yardsale Group on Facebook posted a listing for what the seller claimed to be the "last Popeye's spicy chicken sandwich in existence in the entire Hudson Valley."

Facebook Facebook loading...

The sandwich was being offered for $1,000 and the seller insisted that he would not accept any "low ballers" or trades. The ad was directed at "fast food connisours" who "realize what a deal this is for the price it is listed at."

It's unclear if the post was a joke or if the seller was seriously attempting to get $1,000 for an old sandwich, but the listing has since disappeared from Facebook. And that's probably good news for any "fast food connisours" who would be tempted to empty their bank accounts for the chance at trying this in-demand treat. Popeye's has announced that they will be bringing the sandwich back soon, and this time it will be for good.

Did you get a chance to sample the new Popeye's spicy chicken sandwich? Let us know if you think it lived up to the hype in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: