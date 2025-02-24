Popular Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant Closes Its Doors

La Hacienda de Mexico lasted a little over a year after replacing Frontera Tacos and Tequila location.

The Hudson Valley is full of amazing Mexican restaurants, and one wonders why some don't seem to last. One popular restaurant last just a couple of years in a spot that doesn't seem to work out for businesses since the closing of Uno Pizzeria & Grill in 2017.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill, which at least I used to refer to as Pizzeria Uno's (I think most did) was a popular Poughkeepsie spot for many years at 842 Main Street in Poughkeepsie. I remember countless times getting together with friends for food and drinks at that establishment. Many great memories.

Ever since Uno Pizzeria & Grill closed, it seems that several restaurant (all Mexican restaurants) have tried to make a go at the spot, but it hasn't seemed to work out.

Frontera Tacos & Tequila opened in the former Uno's Pizzeria & Grill in 2019 and quickly became a popular dining spot, but it only lasted there for about 4 years. The restaurant then ran under the name Monarca for a very brief period.

La Hacienda Opens in 2023

La Hacienda had great promise serving up delicious Mexican food and garnering 162 mostly 4 and 5 star reviews on Google.

The service we received was of exceptional quality. The server was prompt and attentive, ensuring that all of our needs were met. The margaritas were expertly crafted and bursting with flavor. The food was served at the perfect temperature and offered a delightful combination of flavors.

Despite the great reviews, La Hacienda reportedly closed their doors in February 2025. No official reason for the closure. What do you think should go into the spot next? I think they should bring back Uno Pizzeria & Grill. Wouldn't that be something?

