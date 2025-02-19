New Amazon Liquidation Store Coming to Hudson Valley?

According to Facebook, the first Amazon Liquidation Store is coming to the area. But is this too good to be true?

There has been a lot of talk about an Amazon Liquidation Store coming soon. Its floating around Facebook with many people sharing the information, but its hard to tell if its legit.

Amazon is a global tech giant, founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, originally as an online bookstore. Over time, it expanded into a massive e-commerce platform, selling virtually everything from electronics to groceries. Beyond retail, Amazon also leads in cloud computing through its Amazon Web Services (AWS), a major source of its revenue. The company has ventured into entertainment (Amazon Prime Video), artificial intelligence (Alexa), and logistics, with a global network of warehouses and delivery services. Amazon is one of the world's most valuable companies and has a significant influence on technology, commerce, and consumer behavior.

Amazon has distribution centers in the Hudson Valley area in Castleton-On Hudson, New Windsor, Rock Tavern and Hopewell Junction. Now a posting on social media is claiming that the first Amazon liquidation store is on its way to Poughkeepsie.

A posting from the Facebook account Fly Deals of Poughkeepsie posted a few days ago about a first Amazon Liquidation Store Coming Soon to Chestnut Plaza in Poughkeepsie at 2020-3 South Road. The posting says that it will be a massive 25,000 sq ft store offering items from Amazon, Target, Walmart, Macy’s, Kohl’s, and more. The posting says that prices drop daily and it gives a daily pricing schedule. See below. The posting also says not to miss the grand opening coming soon and to follow their Facebook page to stay updated on the opening date.

Prices drop daily:

– Friday: $10 per item (YES, TVs, laptops, and electronics for $10!)

– Saturday: $8

– Sunday: $6

– Monday: $4

– Tuesday: $3

– Wednesday: $2

– Thursday: $1

While some on the Facebook posts seem to think that it isn't real and the store isn't coming to the area, a Google search of Amazon Liquidation Stores seems to indicate that they do exist and they are a thing, just nothing around here. Yet! Amazon liquidation stores sell excess or damaged Amazon inventory at a discount. These items can be purchased through Amazon's Bulk Liquidations Store or third-party liquidation stores. If we find out more information on this store coming soon we'll update this article.

