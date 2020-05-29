Kohl’s Becomes First Department Store to Reopen in Hudson Valley

Slowly, retail is beginning to come back. This week the Hudson Valley has entered into phase one of reopening, which allows for curbside pickup of retail goods. But even though it's allowed, many stores throughout the Hudson Valley still remain dark. Once bustling parking lots at TJ Maxx, Marshall's, Homegoods and other popular retailers are now ghost towns, with no sign of shoppers or employees.

Some shopping destinations are dipping their toes in the water. The Poughkeepsie Galleria, Galleria at Crystal Run and Woodbury Common Premium Outlets are all offering curbside service from a limited selection of stores.

One major department store, however, is already back in business and ready to meet you at the curb. As soon as Governor Cuomo gave the green light to retail stores for pick-up service, Kohls sprung into action. Local customers can now go online to the Kohl's website, order their items and pick them up the same day.

There is no cost for the pick-up service, and Kohl's says orders will be ready in two hours after ordering. After making a purchase on the website customers simply drive to their local store, click the "I'm here" button on their confirmation email and pop their trunk. An employee will scan your phone and drop the package in your car.

The service is similar to Target's pick-up service, which has been operating throughout the pandemic. Because Target also sells groceries, they were classified as an essential business and were not forced to close.

So, if you've got a stack of "Kohl's Cash" burning a hole in your wallet now's the time to get shopping. Complete details on curbside pickup are available on the company's website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: