Kiss Tribute Set to Rock Dutchess County Fairgrounds
Kissnation will perform a free show with paid fair admission in Rhinebeck, NY.
Well now that Kiss is no more, as the band played their final shows Dec. 1 and 2 of last year at Madison Square Garden, there is no other way to experience the magic of a live Kiss concert, than going to see an amazing tribute show to the hottest band in the world.
Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons formed Kiss out of New York City in 1973. The group rose to fame in the mid to late 1970s with their elaborate stage shows. They would go through many lineup changes throughout the years with Stanley and Simmons as the only original members. The band’s original lineup consisted of Stanley on vocals and rhythm guitar, Simmons on vocals and bass, Ace Frehley on lead guitar, and Peter Criss on drums. The band has sold over 100 million records worldwide in their 50 year career.
The 178th Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY is in full swing, and everyone is geariing up for another fun filled week this year. Always a great time at the fair with rides, vendors, food and entertainment. And this year, one of the highlights will be a Saturday night prformance from one of the best Kiss tributes in the country!
Kissnation Set for Saturday night performance
Kissnation out of NYC will take of the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, NY on Saturday night, Aug. 24 at 7:30pm. Get your admission tickets to the fair and check out this amazing free concert! Kissnation has been on the tribute scene for over 15 years and shares the same fiery passion as Kiss to put on the greatest Rock and Roll show possible. With LIVE concerts, interviews, private parties, conventions and Official KISS related promotional events, the band has done it all.
Kissnation not only plays classic 70's Kiss, but also Kiss music of the 80's, 90's and the 2000's.
Tickets for the this year's Dutchess County Fair are on sale and available through the Dutchess County Fair website. Get tickets and a full schedule of fair events here.
