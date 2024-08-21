Kiss Tribute Set to Rock Dutchess County Fairgrounds

Kissnation will perform a free show with paid fair admission in Rhinebeck, NY.

Well now that Kiss is no more, as the band played their final shows Dec. 1 and 2 of last year at Madison Square Garden, there is no other way to experience the magic of a live Kiss concert, than going to see an amazing tribute show to the hottest band in the world.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons formed Kiss out of New York City in 1973. The group rose to fame in the mid to late 1970s with their elaborate stage shows. They would go through many lineup changes throughout the years with Stanley and Simmons as the only original members. The band’s original lineup consisted of Stanley on vocals and rhythm guitar, Simmons on vocals and bass, Ace Frehley on lead guitar, and Peter Criss on drums. The band has sold over 100 million records worldwide in their 50 year career.

Also See: Hudson Valley Set For Huge "Horror Fest" Event

The 178th Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY is in full swing, and everyone is geariing up for another fun filled week this year. Always a great time at the fair with rides, vendors, food and entertainment. And this year, one of the highlights will be a Saturday night prformance from one of the best Kiss tributes in the country!

Kissnation Set for Saturday night performance

Kissnation out of NYC will take of the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, NY on Saturday night, Aug. 24 at 7:30pm. Get your admission tickets to the fair and check out this amazing free concert! Kissnation has been on the tribute scene for over 15 years and shares the same fiery passion as Kiss to put on the greatest Rock and Roll show possible. With LIVE concerts, interviews, private parties, conventions and Official KISS related promotional events, the band has done it all.

Kissnation not only plays classic 70's Kiss, but also Kiss music of the 80's, 90's and the 2000's.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets for the this year's Dutchess County Fair are on sale and available through the Dutchess County Fair website. Get tickets and a full schedule of fair events here.

KISS in Pictures KISS have been all over the world and have seen and done it all. Now is Maine’s chance to take it all in and see what we’ve only read about and watched in videos. The gallery of KISS traces some of their history to their first European tour and some of the band’s evolution over the years. We love the black and white photos mixed with the color photos of the band on stage doing what they do best. Some of the photos are older and some are new. We show the band with makeup and without, at events and on stage. We also include some of the merchandise the band offers as a big part of their revenue. KISS is the perfect merchandising machine. They have the makeup and the costumes to promote the band on just about anything you can imagine - one of the most famous items is the KISS condoms. People that grew up with KISS remember the TV appearances and the over the top album covers going. We also look back at the time period when the makeup came off in 1983. In 1996, the original band members got back together and put the makeup back on with the costumes. The lineup once again included Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. You know how driven the group has always been. Gene and Paul talk all the time in interviews about the importance of songwriting putting on a spectacular show. KISS is a band that has huge record sales as well as major concert money. They have 14 Platinum albums - many of these are multi-Platinum sales - along with 30 Gold records.

Gallery Credit: Trent Marshall