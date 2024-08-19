Hudson Valley Set for Huge “Horror Fest” Event

Hudson Valley Horror Fest to feature over 50 plus artists and vendors including stars of Fright Night.

A huge horror convention is set to take place in the area. You may or may not know abou the event but you should. The Hudson Valley Horrorfest is a celebration of all things spooky, and they have quite a lineup of guest for this incredible event.

Fright Night Stars at Hudson Valley Horror Fest

Fright Night was a 1985 American supernatural horror film written and directed by Tom Holland, in his directorial debut. The film follows teenager Charley Brewster (played by William Ragsdale), who discovers that his next-door neighbor Jerry Dandrige (Chris Sarandon)) is a vampire. When no one believes him, Charley decides to get Peter Vincent (Roddy McDowall), a TV show host who acted in films as a vampire hunter, to stop Jerry's killing spree. The film was released on August 2, 1985, and grossed $24.9 million at the box office.

William Ragsdale will be appearing at Hudson Valley Horror Fest along with Stephen Geoffreys, who played high school misfit-turned vampire, "Evil Ed" in the 1985 horror film for a special screening of Fright Night at Regal Cinema Fishkill.

Also appearing will be R.A. Mihailoff who played Leaterface in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3 along with Carl "Gabriel" Yorke from Cannibal Holocaust and more!

Where and When is Hudson Valley Horror Fest?

Being dubbed as the Hudson Valley's Newst Horror Con, and a celebration of all things spooky, Hudson Valley Horror Fest is set to take place at the Fishkill Rec Center in Fishkill, NY Satrurday and Sunday August 24th and 25th. Doors open at 10am. Weekend passes are available for just $25, Saturday passes are $15 and Sunday passes are $12. Kids 12 and under are free. Check out the Hudson Valley Horror Fest website for more info and tickets.

