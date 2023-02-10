The hottest band in the world will release a concert recorded live in Poughkeepsie during the 1984 Animalize Tour.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons formed Kiss out of New York City in 1973. The group rose to fame in the mid to late 1970s with their elaborate stage shows. They have gone through many lineup changes throughout the years with Stanley and Simmons as the only original members.

The band’s original lineup consisted of Stanley on vocals and rhythm guitar, Simmons on vocals and bass, Ace Frehley on lead guitar, and Peter Criss on drums. The band has sold over 100 million records worldwide in their 40-plus-year career.

Mercury Mercury loading...

In 1984, Kiss released the album Animalize with the lineup of Stanley and Simmons with lead guitarist Mark St. John and drummer Eric Carr. Animalize hit the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and would go platinum thanks to the hit single "Heaven's On Fire." Mark St. John's tenure in the band would be short-lived (from April to November 1984). The Animalize World Tour would include a stop in Poughkeepsie at Mid Hudson Civic Center on Nov. 28, 1984. A recording of that show is now being released by Kiss.

Get our free mobile app

Kiss Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, NY 1984

Kiss recently announced that a live concert recording of the band in Poughkeepsie will be released under the name Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, NY 1984.

The show recorded on the Animalize Tour in Poughkeepsie is the only known soundboard recording with guitarist Mark St. John. The recording is available on CD, vinyl, and digitally with special music and merch bundles also being offered. The release date is set for April. 7. You can preorder here.

Kiss Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide An in-depth guide to all of the personnel changes undergone by the "hottest band in the land," Kiss.