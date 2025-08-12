Popular Friends of Sheriff Kirk Imperati Annual Family Picnic Postponed

The 4th annual picnic was scheduled for Freedom Park in the town of LaGrange.

Kirk Imperati was officially sworn in as Dutchess County Sheriff after being elected in November 2022; previously served as Acting Sheriff following the passing of his mentor, Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson, in September 2021.

About Sheriff Kirk A. Imperati

Law Enforcement Career : Nearly three decades with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office since 1993. Started in road patrol, then became a D.A.R.E. instructor and later Coordinator of Crime Prevention and School Resource Officer programs. From 2000, he served as Training Director, followed by promotion to Detective in 2004, and then Undersheriff in 2007, overseeing daily operations, corrections, civil units, and road patrol.

Leadership & Initiatives : Spearheaded programs such as Field Intelligence Group, Hudson Valley Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Child Advocacy, Sex Offender Registry, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force. Led the department’s Police Modernization and Reform efforts starting in 2020, including creation of a Community Policing Unit and recruitment strategies for a more diverse workforce.

Recent Accomplishments (2023–2024) : Implementation of body-worn cameras, a Domestic Violence Unit, a Behavioral Health Specialist, Project Lifesaver for special needs, expanded School Resource Officer and Community Resource Officer programs, a Child ID Program, expanded drone support, re-accreditation in both law enforcement and corrections, and more than 11,000 additional service calls handled.

Community Engagement & Recognition : Graduate of Marist College (B.A. in Criminal Justice) and FBI National Academy; currently pursuing a Master’s in Public Administration. Actively involved in local non-profits: Hospice Foundation, Ryan McElroy Children’s Cancer Foundation; trustee of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, and involvement in local school athletic facilities. Recipient of numerous honors including the “40 Under 40” award, Symbol of Freedom Award, various community service awards, and Lifetime Service recognition.



Sheriff Kirk Imperati's campaign committee, Friends of Sheriff Kirk Imperati, does a variety of annual community and fundraising events including a popular family picnic which was set to take place this Sunday, Aug. 14 at Freedom Park in LaGrange, NY but its now been postponed due to the passing of a beloved family member, according to Sheriff Kirk Imperati's Facebook page.

DUE TO THE SUDDEN PASSING OF A BELOVED FAMILY MEMBER ￼WE MUST POSTPONE THIS SUNDAYS PICNIC TO A FUTURE DATE.



We appreciate everyone’s understanding.

We send our sincere condolences out to the Imperati family, and will update this article when we get a new date for the 4th annual family picnic.

