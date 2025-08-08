Dutchess County Firemen Named Firefighters of the Year

Two local firemen honored by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.

New York Firefighters Association of the State of New York posted on their official Facebook page that AC John Cronk and FF Eddie See of Pleasant Valley Fire District have been named Firefighters of the Year by FASNY.

According to the FASNY website, on Oct. 13, 2024, East Clinton and Pleasant Valley fire districts were dispatched for a house fire with possible trapped occupants. East Clinton Chief and New York State Police arrived first and confirming the occupants were still inside. Mutual aid and then Assistant Chief Cronk arrived shortly after, followed by then firefighter Eddie See, both donning their gear as flames intensified.

Cronk, wearing an SCBA, entered the home and located a lifeless three-year-old in an upstairs bedroom. See, without breathing protection, entered alongside him and helped remove the child. Immediately after, See donned Cronk’s SCBA and re-entered the home alone.

On the second floor, See located the unresponsive mother and infant in another bedroom. Firefighters Pat McKeever and Chase Russell, operating with a charged hose line, knocked down a large portion of the fire, allowing See to carry the infant out. Before leaving, See directed McKeever and Russell to shut down the line and remove the mother. Cronk re-entered and assisted them on the stairs.

All three victims were rescued within seven minutes. CPR and advanced life support were immediately initiated.

“The crew risked everything,” explained Commissioner Bill Geerlings. “Their immediate actions undoubtedly saved a life.”

Pleasant Valley Fire District We’re honored to announce that AC John Cronk and FF Eddie See ofhave been named Firefighters of the Year by FASNY!

In just 7 minutes, they rescued a mother and two young children from a burning home — a courageous act that undoubtedly saved lives.

