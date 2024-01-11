Popular Hudson Valley Farmer’s Markets Join Forces

Two Ulster County Farmer's markets are alternating weekend dates.

Wintertime in the Hudson Valley, and all year round farmers markets all over the area, a lot of times competing for your business. Two popular markets in Ulster County are working together this winter to help provide the best experience for those looking to not miss out on Farmers market deals.

Farmers Markets area very popular throughout the year, featuring lots of vendors selling food directly by farmers to consumers. Farmers sell their produce, plants, and sometimes prepared food and beverages, reflecting the local culture and economy.

Woodstock and Kingston Winter Farmers Markets Underway For 2024

Every other Saturday from January 6 through March 16, the Woodstock Farm Festival Winter Market takes place indoors at Overlook United Methodist Church at 233 Tinker Street in Woodstock from 10am-2pm. The Woodstock Farm Festival describes themselves as "Woodstock’s other festival - celebrating local food, live music, and our rockin' community". Kingston Farmers Market takes place on Saturdays too, but on the the oppsite Saturdays as the Woodstock Farm Market. The Kingston Winter Market runs 1through April 10am-2pm in Bethany Hall in the old Dutch Church in Uptown Kingston at 272 Wall St. Dates for the Kingston Market are Jan. 13, Jan. 27, Feb. 10, Feb. 24, March 9. March 23, April 6 and April 20.

I think its great to see two competing area farm markets making it not about competition, and actually working together. If you're looking for something to do this winter season, go check out these two amazing area farm markets.