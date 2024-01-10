Highly Anticipated Lake George Winter Carnival Sets Opening Date

The annual winter fun event started back in 1961.

Lake George has always been a fun vacation destination for me growing up, starting with summer trips with the family. It seemed like as a kid we never missed a trip to Lake George, walking around the village, going out on the boat the Minne Ha Ha, and going to Great Escape Theme Park (or Story Town in the early days, before the name change). Even after getting older, and when the family vacations stopped, we would plan a visit to Lake George with friends for a weekend.

A shot of Lake George from Lookout Cafe. Photo credit: The Rutigliano archives

I've never been a fan of winter, and the family never did winter trips to Lake George. It was always about summertime for us, but you can't ignore the fact that people looking for winter fun in the Adirondack Region have an opportunity each year with the long-time-running Lake George Winter Carnival.

The event is in its 62nd year and promises family fun throughout the month of February with tons of activities every weekend.

Lake George Winter Carnival 2024 Opening Weekend February 3 and 4

Every Saturday and Sunday in February, Lake George is the destination for winter enthusiasts who will travel to Lake George Village for cook-offs, races, tournaments, games and other activities.

Every Saturday in February ends with a 7 pm fireworks show over Lake George. Get registration info and a complete schedule of events here. Also, follow the official Lake George Winter Carnival Facebook page for updates.

If you've never been to the Lake George Winter Carnival or if you have in the past, check out a great video below from Tom Sunday's YouTube channel featuring the Best of Lake George Winter Carnival.

