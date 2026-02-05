Speeding through school zones in Kingston just got a lot riskier.

The City of Kingston has officially installed its first school speed zone cameras, with Mayor Steve Noble saying the move is aimed at improving traffic safety and slowing drivers near schools.

The first cameras are now active on Broadway in front of Kingston High School, covering both northbound and southbound lanes, according to a Facebook post from the city. Additional cameras are scheduled for W. O’Reilly Street near Kingston High, Washington Avenue at Marius Street near George Washington Elementary, and Delaware Avenue at Corporate Drive near JFK Elementary.

Drivers will get a 30-day warning period starting Monday, February, 9, with warnings mailed to violators. After that, the cameras will automatically issue tickets to drivers speeding in school zones during school hours.

Speed limits are 15 mph in elementary school zones and 20 mph in high school zones. Cameras will only operate on weekdays:

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at JFK and George Washington Elementary

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Kingston High School

They will also be active during summer school sessions.

Tickets will be mailed, costing $50 per violation, with a $25 late fee if unpaid. All violations will be reviewed by the City’s Parking Violations Bureau, and officials say driver information will not be shared for any other purpose.

City officials estimate the program could generate about $200,000 in revenue in 2026, with funds going toward operating costs and continued traffic safety enforcement.