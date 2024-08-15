New Meat Market Finally Opens in Poughkeepsie [Photos]

Kingston Meat Market claims to offer "The Best Meat In the Town".

Well its been about six months since we first reported on a new meat market coming to the city of Poughkeepsie. La Poblana Meat Market had been a long-standing meat wholesaler at 424 Main Street in Poughkeepsie for many years, and had a loyal customer base, that gave the business 5-star Google reviews.

La Poblanaually shut down at some point and brand new, bright signage suddenly appeared in the vacant spot back in February, indicating that Kingston Meat Market would be coming soon. Well, 6 long months later, Kingston Meat Market is finally open for business!

We passed by the the store on Tuesday, and noticed it was open, so we stopped in for quick look. When we entered the store, we were greeted by Freddy, the Manager at one of the three check out registers. He told us they opened on Monday.

Immediately you notice how bright and clean the store is. The totally gutted the place, and the little quaint spot looks great!

In the back of the store is where you'll find the Butcher and the meat.

Not only is there meat at Kingston Meat Market, they also a few aisles of essential items like cooking oil, rice and condiments.

Water, soda, cookies, cake mix, toilet paper, laundrey detergent, and a frozen food section!

Kingston Meat Market took me by surprise. I wasn't sure what to expect, but its a nice little spot. So if you're looking for wholesale meat products or just everyday kitchen essentials, check these guys out at 424 Main Street in Poughkeepsie. For me, its nice to have another option in the area to pick up kitchen essentials.

