Coca-Cola is stirring up some serious nostalgia with a whole lot of fizz. A new flavor is hitting the shelves later this month. Does anyone like ice cream? Does anyone also like a nice cherry flavor? Well this new drink may be for you...

Cherry Lovers Rejoice!

"Cherry Float" is the newest flavor. Yep, that Cherry Float. It's a nice throwback to classic soda fountain vibes. Think jukeboxes, red vinyl booths, and the creamy sip that makes it feel like summer, no matter the season.

The new flavor is inspired by the old-school cherry ice cream float, blending Coca-Cola's signature taste with sweet cherry notes and a smooth vanilla finish. It's basically if Vanilla Coke and Cherry Coke had a baby. While there's no actual ice cream involved (no brain freeze sadly), the flavor is designed to give you that same dessert style experience (minus the spoon and sprinkles).

Nostalgia Sells

The soda giant has been leaning hard into playful, throwback inspired flavors lately, like the most recent flavor that was released around the holidays - Holiday Creamy Vanilla. This new Cherry Float flavor feels like a full on love letter to simpler times. It's the kind of drink that demands to be enjoyed ice cold, maybe alongside a burger and fries during a movie night when you're craving something a little extra.

Also, nostalgia sells, so it seems like a no-brainer in my opinion.

Return of the Mack

Along with announcing the new flavor, Coke has also announced a bonus product that longtime fans will be happy about. Diet Cherry Coke is making a triumphant return. After disappearing from the shelves in many areas, the fan favorite zero sugar option is rolling back out, giving cherry lovers a lighter way to get that familiar taste they've been missing.

Coca-Cola Post Strong Earnings Getty Images loading...

Early reviews around Cherry Float say it's sweet, but not overwhelmingly so. The cherry flavor leads the way and a creamy vanilla finish sneaks in at the end. Expect to find it in standard bottles and cans for a limited time starting very soon. Does that float your boat?

Between a brand new flavor and the return of a cult favorite, it's shaping up to be a pretty exciting month in the soda isle!