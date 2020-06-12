Kingston Coach Had Sexual Relationship With Student, Police Say

An Ulster County woman, employed as a coach for the Kingston school district has been arrested for having allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a student.

Investigators from the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center report the arrest of Erin Koonz, 29, of Kingston, NY, who was employed as an athletic coach with the Kingston High School.

On March 3, the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center began investigating Koonz, who allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old juvenile.

The investigation revealed that during the month of February 2020, Ms. Koonz and the juvenile female had engaged in illegal contact. On June 12, Koonz was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and sexual abuse in the third degree, both misdemeanors.

Koonz was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Ulster Court at a later date. Any information or questions may be referred to the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center at 845-334-5155.

