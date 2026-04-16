A mother in upstate New York is facing charges in connection to her 10-year-old son's death after police say he overdosed on an allergy medication.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a 43-year-old mother from Halfmoon, NY in connection to the death of her son earlier this year.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an unattended death call involving a 10-year-old boy at a home inside the D&R Mobile Home Park located at 430 Route 146 in the town of Halfmoon at 9:40 a.m. on January 19, 2026.

D&R Mobile Home Park /Google street view D&R Mobile Home Park /Google street view loading...

An investigation led to the arrest of Rebecca A. Jordan, 43, of Halfmoon. The boy's mother was charged with felony Second-Degree Manslaughter, felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Rebecca Jordan charged with manslaughter in son's death/Saratoga County Sheriff Facebook Rebecca Jordan charged with manslaughter in son's death/Saratoga County Sheriff Facebook loading...

Jordan is accused of recklessly causing the death of her son "by providing him with an excessive amount of diphenhydramine resulting in intoxication by that drug with aspiration of gastric contents and probable restriction of normal ventilation."

She was charged with concealing physical evidence because police say she hid a bottle of diphenhydramine from investigators.

The active ingredient in BENADRYL® is diphenhydramine hydrochloride or diphenhydramine HCl, an antihistamine. Antihistamines are used for relief from symptoms related to hay fever, upper respiratory allergy, or cold symptoms, according to the popular allergy drug's website.

The website also warns "Do not use to make a child sleepy."

"Child death cases are among the most tragic that we handle and I am extremely proud of the true professionals that worked this case," Saratoga County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Brown said. "We will always be a deafening voice for those who cannot speak for themselves, and I look forward to justice being served for this innocent boy."

She was arraigned and taken to the Saratoga County Jail pending further proceedings.