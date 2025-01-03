Popular Hudson Valley Dollar Store Closing After Over 30 Years

Just A Buck and Beyond in Poughkeepsie has been an area staple for 31 years.

Just-A-Buck is a franchise chain store that actually started in Poughkeepsie. The Just-A-Buck Poughkeepsie location at 2600 South Rd/Route 9 in the Poughkeepsie Plaza next to Marshalls is the original location. According to the official Just-A-Buck website, the store's headquarters is based in New Windsor.

Steve Bakst opened the first Just-A-Buck with his sister Rochelle in Poughkeepsie back in 1988. They sold their first franchise in 1992 and now Just-A-Buck currently has locations throughout the country, including some Hudson Valley locations, but sadly the number has been dwindling for years now. Back in 2018, the Just a Buck store in Wappingers Falls closed in the Hannaford Shopping Plaza, and just this past September, the Just A Buck in Kingston closed after 37 years (and they gave away everything for free.)

The Just-A-Buck Poughkeepsie location at 2600 South Rd/Route 9 in the Poughkeepsie Plaza Mall next to Marshalls announced just a few years ago back in 2022 that they were rebranding under the name Just A Buck and Beyond, as they would be raising prices for the first time in the store's history. They have now announced that the location will be closing.

Just A Buck Poughkeepsie Store Closing After 31 Years

Just A Buck and Beyond in Poughkeepsie announced that it will be closing its doors after 31 years and thanked the wonderful staff and customers for all the years of support. They announced that everything in the store is a dollar and that all other locations will remain open.

STORE CLOSING

#StoreClosingSale After 31 years of business in the Poughkeepsie Plaza Mall, Just A Buck has decided to close this location. We are so grateful for the wonderful staff and customers we have met and shared the last 31 years with. We will surely miss you all. Much thanks for all of your support throughout the years, it has been greatly appreciated. Please take advantage of our markdown as our final gift for your many years of patronage. All other locations will remain open.

Get our free mobile app

13 Bang For Your Buck Deals at Dollar Stores With inflation, everyone is trying to save a dollar or two. Dollar Stores are a great place to pick up a few deals. Here are 13 of the best bang for your buck deals. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams