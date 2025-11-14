Former New York Yankees star Joe Ausanio was recently honored at ceremony in Poughkeepsie.

Joseph Ausanio is an American former Major League Baseball relief pitcher who appeared in 41 games for the New York Yankees in 1994 and 1995. He is the current Director of Baseball Operations for the New York Yankees High A affiliate Hudson Valley Renegades in the New York Penn League.

Ausanio was born in Kingston, New York and attended Kingston High School in Kingston. He played college baseball at Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida.

Professional Career

Ausanio was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 11th round (278th overall) in the 1988 Major League Baseball Draft. In November 1992, he was selected off waivers by Montreal Expos and in December 1993, he was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 1993 minor league draft. Ausanio played his first Major League game on July 14, 1994, for the Yankees and played for them until 1995. He was signed as a free agent by the New York Mets in November 1995 and finished his career with three appearances with the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, the Colorado Springs Sky Sox in 1997.

After retiring as a player, Ausanio was a color commentator for the Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees) in 1998. He is currently the director of baseball operations for the Renegades and the head coach of the Marist Red Foxes softball team. Joe has also made several appearances in a professional wrestling ring, competing in four matches with the New York independent promotion Northeast Wrestling from 2012 to 2015. On September 22, 2012, in the main event of NEW's Wrestling Under The Stars in Fishkill, NY, Ausanio teamed with Goldust to defeat Romeo Roselli and Luke Robinson.

Joe Ausanio Inducted into Dutchess County Baseball Hall of Fame

The Dutchess County Baseball Hall of Fame honors the legacy of baseball in the community by celebrating those who shaped the game on and off the field.

We preserve memories, inspire future generations with tales of sportsmanship and fair play, and pay tribute each year to those whose passion and dedication made baseball the game of champions in Dutchess County.

Dutchess County Hall of Fame held an induction luncheon/dinner at DoubleTree Poughkeepsie on Nov. 9 inducting 7 new members into the Dutchess County Baseball Hall of Fame along with two high school players of the year (Bryan Hoyt, Spackenkill, and Alex Jendras, John Jay). Inductees included Joe Ausanio, Frank Cimorelli, Don Neise, Gerry Seager, Jeff Seager, Steve Aurigemma, and Carl Sitler. See Joe Ausanio's induction speech below.

A big congrats to Joe Ausanio on his induction into the Dutchess County Baseball Hall of Fame. Well deserved honor for a great man!

Facebook Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

An Inside Look at a NY Yankees Suite Experience I've been lucky enough to experience many views at Yankee stadium, field level, the bleachers, my old season ticket spot in section 234, even the upper deck has great views, but nothing will ever compare to a luxury suite. Gallery Credit: Val Turco