Study Reveals Jets Fans are More Hardcore Than Giants Fans
New research has revealed that New York Jets fans are one of the most diehard fanbases in the NFL, with Giants fans ranked as some of the most casual.
The study from sports picks website, Pickswise, analyzed each NFL fanbase against nine unique ‘diehard’ metrics, including average attendances, ticket costs, team success and fans battling extreme weather conditions to get to the game.
The results revealed that the New York Jets have the third most diehard fans in the league, with an overall index score of 62.32 out of 100.
Jets fans have waited the third-longest time since their last Super Bowl appearance, which is now 57 years ago. Not to mention, they have only seen their team lift the Lombardi Trophy once in their history, which was in 1969 with their 16-7 Super Bowl III victory over the Baltimore Colts.
Jets fans have also only seen 25 victories in the last five years, which is the second lowest number of wins of all NFL teams. Only the Carolina Panthers have won less, with 24 wins over the same time period.
In comparison, New York Giants fans rank 24th in the league, with an index score of 47.63 out of 100.
The Giants stand out for having on average the lowest points scored per game in the NFL over the last five years, at just 17.2. However, the Jets are only slightly better with 17.3 points scored, which is the second-worst in the NFL. The NFL average in that time is 22.8.
Giants fans have also won the Super Bowl four times in their five Super Bowl appearances, with their last win coming 14 years ago at Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots.
The Giants also have a lower average gameday attendance than Jets fans, with 95.1 per cent of the stadium filled, compared to the Jets 95.7 per cent.
The average cost of a ticket in 2025 is also cheaper to watch the Giants, coming in at $237 compared to $249 to see the Jets.
Jets fans have also had to endure more extreme weather on gamedays than Giants fans in the last five years, with two gamedays played where the temperature exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit or dropped below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Most Diehard Fanbases in the NFL:
Rank
Team
“Extreme Weather” Games over the past 5 years
Years Since Super Bowl Appearance
Number of Wins over the past 5 years
Average Points Per Game over the past 5 years
Average Opponent Points Per Game over the past 5 years
2024 Average Attendance
Average Cost of a Ticket (2025)
Total Index Score
1
Minnesota Vikings
14
47
49
24.5
24.1
100%
$254
71.26
2
Detroit
Lions
9
59
44
26
25.6
100%
$454
70.50
3
New York
Jets
2
57
25
17.3
24.2
95.70%
$249
62.32
4
Houston
Texans
7
26
31
20.3
24.5
99.10%
$252
61.72
5
Las Vegas Raiders
8
23
36
22
25
95.70%
$411
61.29
6
Denver
Broncos
7
10
35
20.6
22
99.20%
$317
60.72
7
Chicago
Bears
5
19
29
20
23.7
94.80%
$405
60.02
8
Arizona Cardinals
12
17
35
23
24
98.40%
$207
59.67
9
Carolina Panthers
1
10
24
18.8
25.4
95.80%
$209
58.97
10
Cleveland Browns
3
59
40
21.1
23.4
99.90%
$158
57.61
11
Indianapolis Colts
6
16
41
23.4
23.8
100%
$190
56.29
12
Atlanta
Falcons
1
9
33
21.2
24.5
99.10%
$197
55.53
13
Miami
Dolphins
2
41
47
23.6
22.2
100%
$255
54.67
14
Cincinnati Bengals
2
4
44
24.4
23.4
100%
$245
53.35
15
Jacksonville Jaguars
1
32
26
19.8
25.1
92.50%
$177
53.16
16
Buffalo
Bills
13
32
61
29.1
19.6
98.70%
$284
53.01
17
Philadelphia Eagles
3
1
52
25.6
22.4
100.00%
$475
52.05
18
Los Angeles Chargers
1
31
42
23.8
23.4
97.90%
$252
51.89
19
New England Patriots
3
7
33
20
21.3
100.00%
$260
51.04
20
Tennessee Titans
4
26
39
21.7
23.6
93.70%
$167
49.77
21
Washington Commanders
1
34
38
21.5
24
93.80%
$249
49.75
22
Seattle Seahawks
1
11
47
23.8
22.7
99.90%
$277
48.89
23
Dallas
Cowboys
10
30
49
26.8
23.3
93.00%
$333
47.90
24
New York Giants
0
14
28
17.2
23.4
95.10%
$237
47.63
25
Los Angeles Rams
1
4
47
22.7
21.6
100%
$223
47.50
26
Green Bay Packers
13
15
54
25.9
21.4
96.30%
$418
46.97
27
Pittsburgh Steelers
8
15
50
20.8
20.6
97.80%
$317
44.05
28
Kansas City Chiefs
8
1
66
26.3
20.4
100%
$389
42.49
29
San Francisco 49ers
1
2
47
25.4
21
100%
$255
41.50
30
New Orleans Saints
1
16
42
22.8
20.7
95.90%
$177
37.93
31
Baltimore Ravens
3
13
54
26.3
19.7
100%
$221
34.88
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
0
5
51
25.8
21.1
96.70%
$212
31.43
