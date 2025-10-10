Study Reveals Jets Fans are More Hardcore Than Giants Fans

New research has revealed that New York Jets fans are one of the most diehard fanbases in the NFL, with Giants fans ranked as some of the most casual.

The study from sports picks website, Pickswise , analyzed each NFL fanbase against nine unique ‘diehard’ metrics, including average attendances, ticket costs, team success and fans battling extreme weather conditions to get to the game.

The results revealed that the New York Jets have the third most diehard fans in the league, with an overall index score of 62.32 out of 100.

Jets fans have waited the third-longest time since their last Super Bowl appearance, which is now 57 years ago. Not to mention, they have only seen their team lift the Lombardi Trophy once in their history, which was in 1969 with their 16-7 Super Bowl III victory over the Baltimore Colts.

Jets fans have also only seen 25 victories in the last five years, which is the second lowest number of wins of all NFL teams. Only the Carolina Panthers have won less, with 24 wins over the same time period.

In comparison, New York Giants fans rank 24th in the league, with an index score of 47.63 out of 100.

The Giants stand out for having on average the lowest points scored per game in the NFL over the last five years, at just 17.2. However, the Jets are only slightly better with 17.3 points scored, which is the second-worst in the NFL. The NFL average in that time is 22.8.

Giants fans have also won the Super Bowl four times in their five Super Bowl appearances, with their last win coming 14 years ago at Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots.

The Giants also have a lower average gameday attendance than Jets fans, with 95.1 per cent of the stadium filled, compared to the Jets 95.7 per cent.

The average cost of a ticket in 2025 is also cheaper to watch the Giants, coming in at $237 compared to $249 to see the Jets.

Jets fans have also had to endure more extreme weather on gamedays than Giants fans in the last five years, with two gamedays played where the temperature exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit or dropped below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Most Diehard Fanbases in the NFL:

Rank Team “Extreme Weather” Games over the past 5 years Years Since Super Bowl Appearance Number of Wins over the past 5 years Average Points Per Game over the past 5 years Average Opponent Points Per Game over the past 5 years 2024 Average Attendance Average Cost of a Ticket (2025) Total Index Score 1 Minnesota Vikings 14 47 49 24.5 24.1 100% $254 71.26 2 Detroit Lions 9 59 44 26 25.6 100% $454 70.50 3 New York Jets 2 57 25 17.3 24.2 95.70% $249 62.32 4 Houston Texans 7 26 31 20.3 24.5 99.10% $252 61.72 5 Las Vegas Raiders 8 23 36 22 25 95.70% $411 61.29 6 Denver Broncos 7 10 35 20.6 22 99.20% $317 60.72 7 Chicago Bears 5 19 29 20 23.7 94.80% $405 60.02 8 Arizona Cardinals 12 17 35 23 24 98.40% $207 59.67 9 Carolina Panthers 1 10 24 18.8 25.4 95.80% $209 58.97 10 Cleveland Browns 3 59 40 21.1 23.4 99.90% $158 57.61 11 Indianapolis Colts 6 16 41 23.4 23.8 100% $190 56.29 12 Atlanta Falcons 1 9 33 21.2 24.5 99.10% $197 55.53 13 Miami Dolphins 2 41 47 23.6 22.2 100% $255 54.67 14 Cincinnati Bengals 2 4 44 24.4 23.4 100% $245 53.35 15 Jacksonville Jaguars 1 32 26 19.8 25.1 92.50% $177 53.16 16 Buffalo Bills 13 32 61 29.1 19.6 98.70% $284 53.01 17 Philadelphia Eagles 3 1 52 25.6 22.4 100.00% $475 52.05 18 Los Angeles Chargers 1 31 42 23.8 23.4 97.90% $252 51.89 19 New England Patriots 3 7 33 20 21.3 100.00% $260 51.04 20 Tennessee Titans 4 26 39 21.7 23.6 93.70% $167 49.77 21 Washington Commanders 1 34 38 21.5 24 93.80% $249 49.75 22 Seattle Seahawks 1 11 47 23.8 22.7 99.90% $277 48.89 23 Dallas Cowboys 10 30 49 26.8 23.3 93.00% $333 47.90 24 New York Giants 0 14 28 17.2 23.4 95.10% $237 47.63 25 Los Angeles Rams 1 4 47 22.7 21.6 100% $223 47.50 26 Green Bay Packers 13 15 54 25.9 21.4 96.30% $418 46.97 27 Pittsburgh Steelers 8 15 50 20.8 20.6 97.80% $317 44.05 28 Kansas City Chiefs 8 1 66 26.3 20.4 100% $389 42.49 29 San Francisco 49ers 1 2 47 25.4 21 100% $255 41.50 30 New Orleans Saints 1 16 42 22.8 20.7 95.90% $177 37.93 31 Baltimore Ravens 3 13 54 26.3 19.7 100% $221 34.88 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 5 51 25.8 21.1 96.70% $212 31.43

