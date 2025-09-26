MetLife Stadium Ranks Among Worst NFL Stadiums For This Reason

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New data has confirmed that MetLife Stadium is one of the worst for a reason that makes for frustrating fans driving to games.

The research conducted by sports picks, parlays and predictions specialists, Pickswiseanalyzed congestion levels around each NFL stadium on gameday Sundays at 4pm, calculated how long it takes to travel 10km at peak times, and considered local pollution levels around each stadium, to give a total score out of 100.  

With the New York Jets set to face off against the Buffalo Bills for their second home game of the season, and the Giants yet to have a home game, fans will be disheartened to know that they can expect lengthy waits when travelling to MetLife Stadium.

MetLife Stadium Among Worst NFL Stadiums for Gameday Traffic

MetLife Stadium has been crowned the second-worst stadium for gameday traffic, scoring just 30.3 out of 100. Fans of the Giants and Jets have by far the longest travel time across the NFL, as the time it takes fans to drive 10km during peak periods around East Rutherford is a whopping 38 minutes and 56 seconds, which is 10 minutes longer than any other stadium.

Congestion around the stadium also increases by 31 per cent on gameday, which is the sixth-biggest spike and is significantly higher than the NFL average of 25.3 per cent.

Fans attending games will have to deal with the 14th highest pollution levels surrounding the stadium, with an IQAir air quality index level of 40, although this is slightly better than the NFL average of 42.4.

Andrew Wilsher, Managing Editor at Pickswise, said: “MetLife Stadium’s ranking as one of the worst NFL stadiums for gameday traffic highlights just how challenging visiting New Jersey can be for fans and tourists, even if East Rutherford is slightly away from busier areas in the region like New York City.” 

“With the slowest peak travel times in the league by more than 10 minutes and above-average congestion levels, Giants and Jets supporters face a significantly tougher journey to the stadium compared to most other NFL fans.”

10 Worst NFL Stadiums to Travel to in the Car

Rank
Team
Stadium
Congestion Level
(%)
Time to travel 10km
at rush hour
Pollution Level
Congestion Score
/100
1
Chicago Bears
Soldier Field
42
27 min 55 sec
61
20.3
2
New York Giants
/ New York Jets
MetLife Stadium
31
38min 56 sec
40
30.3
3
Pittsburgh Steelers
Acrisure Stadium
26
21 min 16 sec
81
34.3
4
Seattle Seahawks
Lumen Field
37
21min 55 sec
55
36.3
5
Los Angeles Chargers
/ Los Angeles Rams
SoFi Stadium
33
24 min 47 sec
34
36.6
6
New Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome
29
23 min 41 sec
56
37.3
7
Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium
18
17min 25 sec
102
38.3
8
Washington Commanders
Northwest Stadium
28
24min 3 sec
26
43.6
9
Tampa Bay Buccanneers
Raymond James Stadium
41
20 min 30 sec
23
44
10
Atlanta Falcons
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
37
19 min 26 sec
37
45

