MetLife Stadium Ranks Among Worst NFL Stadiums For This Reason

New data has confirmed that MetLife Stadium is one of the worst for a reason that makes for frustrating fans driving to games.

The research conducted by sports picks, parlays and predictions specialists, Pickswise analyzed congestion levels around each NFL stadium on gameday Sundays at 4pm, calculated how long it takes to travel 10km at peak times, and considered local pollution levels around each stadium, to give a total score out of 100.

With the New York Jets set to face off against the Buffalo Bills for their second home game of the season, and the Giants yet to have a home game, fans will be disheartened to know that they can expect lengthy waits when travelling to MetLife Stadium.

MetLife Stadium Among Worst NFL Stadiums for Gameday Traffic

MetLife Stadium has been crowned the second-worst stadium for gameday traffic, scoring just 30.3 out of 100. Fans of the Giants and Jets have by far the longest travel time across the NFL, as the time it takes fans to drive 10km during peak periods around East Rutherford is a whopping 38 minutes and 56 seconds, which is 10 minutes longer than any other stadium.

Congestion around the stadium also increases by 31 per cent on gameday, which is the sixth-biggest spike and is significantly higher than the NFL average of 25.3 per cent.

Fans attending games will have to deal with the 14th highest pollution levels surrounding the stadium, with an IQAir air quality index level of 40, although this is slightly better than the NFL average of 42.4.

Andrew Wilsher, Managing Editor at Pickswise, said: “MetLife Stadium’s ranking as one of the worst NFL stadiums for gameday traffic highlights just how challenging visiting New Jersey can be for fans and tourists, even if East Rutherford is slightly away from busier areas in the region like New York City.”

“With the slowest peak travel times in the league by more than 10 minutes and above-average congestion levels, Giants and Jets supporters face a significantly tougher journey to the stadium compared to most other NFL fans.”

10 W orst NFL Stadiums to Travel to in the Car

Rank Team Stadium Congestion Level (%) Time to travel 10km at rush hour Pollution Level Congestion Score /100 1 Chicago Bears Soldier Field 42 27 min 55 sec 61 20.3 2 New York Giants / New York Jets MetLife Stadium 31 38min 56 sec 40 30.3 3 Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium 26 21 min 16 sec 81 34.3 4 Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field 37 21min 55 sec 55 36.3 5 Los Angeles Chargers / Los Angeles Rams SoFi Stadium 33 24 min 47 sec 34 36.6 6 New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome 29 23 min 41 sec 56 37.3 7 Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium 18 17min 25 sec 102 38.3 8 Washington Commanders Northwest Stadium 28 24min 3 sec 26 43.6 9 Tampa Bay Buccanneers Raymond James Stadium 41 20 min 30 sec 23 44 10 Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium 37 19 min 26 sec 37 45